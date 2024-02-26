MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,240 Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tanger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tanger by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tanger by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Down 0.3 %

SKT opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

