MQS Management LLC Takes $447,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,836 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.59. 175,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

