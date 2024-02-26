MQS Management LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $66.16.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

