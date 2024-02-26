MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,035 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $82,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $570.46. 56,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,034. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $563.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.41.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

