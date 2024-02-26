Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries accounts for 2.3% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MLI traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Several analysts have commented on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

