Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 6,233 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 809.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $521.59 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $523.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.