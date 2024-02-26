Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 12,753 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $60.29 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

