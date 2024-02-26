Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

