Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOFree Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

CGGO stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

