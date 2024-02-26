Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,662 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.25% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.69 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

