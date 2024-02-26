Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $86.96 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

