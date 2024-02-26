N-able (NYSE:NABL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NABL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in N-able during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in N-able by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in N-able by 17,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

