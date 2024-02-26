Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $153.89 million and $3.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,304.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00135579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00511776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00052393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00247380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00143357 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

