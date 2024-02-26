National Bank Financial Upgrades Stelco (TSE:STL) to “Outperform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STL – Free Report) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Canada downgraded Stelco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on STL
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.