National Bankshares Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.27.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$22.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

