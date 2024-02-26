National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $57.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

