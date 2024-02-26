Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Centene worth $24,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Centene stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

