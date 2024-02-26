Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 150.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,962 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Sempra worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $71.97 on Monday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

