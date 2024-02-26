Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,677 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

