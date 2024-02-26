Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $29,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $167.62 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

