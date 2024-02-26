Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $20.88 Million Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,808 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

