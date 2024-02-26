Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $23.34 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of National Grid worth $23,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGG. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

