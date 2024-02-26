Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $27.83 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Shares of ALL opened at $159.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -287.10%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

