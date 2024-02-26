Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $28.55 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of CDW worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $247.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $248.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average is $215.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

