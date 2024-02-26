Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Clean Harbors worth $26,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $184.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

