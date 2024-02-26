Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC opened at $64.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

