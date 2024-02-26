Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 34,382 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,382 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $23,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $149.97 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

