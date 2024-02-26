Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $50.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
UCTT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.
In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
