Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of TTD opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

