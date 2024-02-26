Nerdy (NRDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Nerdy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,994 shares of company stock worth $320,483. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

