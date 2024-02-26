Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.86. 521,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSRGY

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.