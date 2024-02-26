Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $586.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,527. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.13. The company has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

