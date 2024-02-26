Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVRO

Nevro Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Shares of NVRO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nevro by 170.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.