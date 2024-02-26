New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.12. New Gold shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 518,555 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGD

New Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $755.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,886,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.