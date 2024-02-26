New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.50

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $92.79, with a volume of 330976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

