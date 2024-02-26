New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

NYMT opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $665.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after acquiring an additional 714,954 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 110.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 912,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 472,391 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

