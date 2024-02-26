Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.98 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.58.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

