NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 263,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 423,282 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGL

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 30,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 559,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,281.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,422 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.