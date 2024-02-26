NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,902. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.