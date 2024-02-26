Niza Global Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.68 Million (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Niza Global has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $977,689.37 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01492858 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $929,423.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

