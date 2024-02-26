Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.31.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $258.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after buying an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,233,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,946,204,000 after buying an additional 1,810,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,861,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

