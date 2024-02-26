Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Trimmed by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 536,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,867. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

