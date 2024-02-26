Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Raised by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,471. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $554.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

