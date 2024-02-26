Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 7,166 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

