Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 124,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 682,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $209,316. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $535.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

