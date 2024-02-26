Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Down 2.4%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 31,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 385,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Nuvei by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,106,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuvei by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 521,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

