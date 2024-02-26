NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $925.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $800.00 to $925.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.29. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.