NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $875.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $875.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

