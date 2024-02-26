NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $625.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

