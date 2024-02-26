NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $850.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $820.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

